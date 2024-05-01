Truist Financial Lowers SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target to $84.00

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SSB. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.17.

SouthState Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SSB stock opened at $75.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. SouthState has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.74.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $415.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.32 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SouthState will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $401,065.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 58,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,530.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SouthState by 544.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SouthState by 13,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of SouthState by 50.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SouthState by 8,346.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SouthState by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

