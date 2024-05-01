Truist Financial Lowers Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Price Target to $50.00

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Stericycle Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $44.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -203.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average of $48.26. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $57.06.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.42 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 170.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stericycle by 22,325.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Stericycle by 87.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

