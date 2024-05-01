U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,060 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of U.S. Silica worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,951 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 649.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 155,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 135,016 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 12.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,040,426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,608,000 after acquiring an additional 114,579 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the third quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the third quarter valued at $806,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Silica

In other U.S. Silica news, EVP Zach Carusona sold 42,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $662,507.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,445.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other U.S. Silica news, EVP Zach Carusona sold 42,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $662,507.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,445.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Derek Ussery sold 46,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $650,062.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,038 shares of company stock worth $1,552,570 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SLCA opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $325.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

