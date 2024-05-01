UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX)

Research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s current price.
Nayax Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYAX stock opened at $25.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $852.46 million, a PE ratio of -54.06 and a beta of 0.08. Nayax has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $30.99.
Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Nayax had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $66.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nayax will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.
