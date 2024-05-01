UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX)

Research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s current price.

Nayax Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYAX stock opened at $25.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $852.46 million, a PE ratio of -54.06 and a beta of 0.08. Nayax has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $30.99.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Nayax had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $66.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nayax will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Nayax in the third quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Ibex Investors LLC increased its stake in Nayax by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 303,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Nayax in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,170,000. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

