UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $77.75, but opened at $80.00. UMB Financial shares last traded at $80.55, with a volume of 242,892 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Barclays upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

UMB Financial Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.82 and its 200 day moving average is $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.83.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.53. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 11,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $952,577.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,738,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,268,149.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 11,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $952,577.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,738,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,268,149.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Pauls sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $114,494.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,516.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,277 shares of company stock worth $2,264,661 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Further Reading

