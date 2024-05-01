United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) CEO Matthew John Flannery Sells 8,379 Shares of Stock

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

United Rentals Trading Down 6.3 %

NYSE:URI opened at $667.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $732.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $682.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $582.31.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $600.79.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

