Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Raised to $183.00 at TD Cowen

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $181.00 to $183.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $182.79.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:UHS opened at $170.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $119.90 and a 12 month high of $183.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $6,188,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,398,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $427,353,000 after buying an additional 134,122 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,071,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $315,707,000 after acquiring an additional 103,802 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $214,710,000 after purchasing an additional 195,650 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,463,921 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $184,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,090,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,047,000 after purchasing an additional 37,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

