Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 2.95% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Universal Logistics stock opened at $44.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.08. Universal Logistics has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $48.63.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $390.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

