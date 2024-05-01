VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.51

VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.51 and last traded at $25.51, with a volume of 59888 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Floating Rate ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

