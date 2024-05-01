Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,439.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,194 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 457,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,549,000 after buying an additional 43,733 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,481,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,701,000 after buying an additional 200,755 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the third quarter worth $14,679,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 167.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,201,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,164,000 after buying an additional 1,377,421 shares during the last quarter.

VRRM stock opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The firm had revenue of $211.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.76 million. Research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

In related news, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $228,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verra Mobility news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $174,551.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

