Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Director Doherty Philip O’ Sells 2,511,295 Shares

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Doherty Philip O' also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 26th, Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of Vertiv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total transaction of $45,781,884.40.

Vertiv Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of VRT stock opened at $93.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.77 and a 200-day moving average of $58.46. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.43, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.59. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $95.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 42.43%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,241,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

