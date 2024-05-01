Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stake Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 62,009 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.59% of Vicor worth $11,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vicor alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vicor by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth about $760,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Vicor by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,241,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vicor by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 90,099 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Vicor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Vicor Price Performance

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.53. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $98.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.54.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.83 million. Vicor had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $98,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $98,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $73,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,924.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,999 shares of company stock worth $184,990 in the last three months. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vicor

(Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.