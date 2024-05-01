Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Viridian Therapeutics were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Braidwell LP increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,735,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,618,000 after acquiring an additional 528,882 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 170.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 197,430 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 262,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 18,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 215,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 43,349 shares during the period.

VRDN stock opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 18.26, a quick ratio of 18.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $832.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.37). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,711.48% and a negative return on equity of 121.80%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Viridian Therapeutics’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRDN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

