Vista Outdoor (VSTO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Vista Outdoor to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter.
Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $682.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.85 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 12.17%. On average, analysts expect Vista Outdoor to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Vista Outdoor Stock Performance
VSTO stock opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.41. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $35.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Vista Outdoor
Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.
