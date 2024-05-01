Vista Outdoor (VSTO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Vista Outdoor to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $682.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.85 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 12.17%. On average, analysts expect Vista Outdoor to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

VSTO stock opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.41. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $35.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on VSTO shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

