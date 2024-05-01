Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $10.73 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 37.1% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 15.5% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 548,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,783,000 after buying an additional 73,781 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 28,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.8% in the third quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 43,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 7.9% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,289 shares of company stock worth $36,724,534 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.0 %

GOOGL opened at $162.78 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $174.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

