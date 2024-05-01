Wells Fargo & Company Increases General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $192.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $192.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.70% from the stock’s current price.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

General Electric Stock Down 1.7 %

GE opened at $161.75 on Monday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $166.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $177.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Electric

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.