Westchester Capital Management Inc. Buys 150 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.13.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.15 and a twelve month high of $189.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.17. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

