WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 178,264 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of WestRock worth $11,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in WestRock by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 111,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 43,910 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK stock opened at $47.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. WestRock has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $49.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.54.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WestRock news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRK. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

