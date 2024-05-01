WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,097.00

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,097 ($13.78) and last traded at GBX 1,097 ($13.78), with a volume of 298508 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,131 ($14.21).

The company has a market cap of £1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,828.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,259.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,264.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. WH Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 4,833.33%.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

