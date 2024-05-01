Whitbread (LON:WTB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2,995.00

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,995 ($37.62) and last traded at GBX 3,167 ($39.78), with a volume of 1626634 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,047 ($38.27).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Whitbread has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,192.50 ($52.66).
Whitbread Stock Up 0.6 %
Whitbread Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a GBX 62.90 ($0.79) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $34.10. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio is 4,970.41%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Whitbread
In other Whitbread news, insider Shelley Roberts purchased 417 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,575 ($44.91) per share, with a total value of £14,907.75 ($18,725.98). Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.
Whitbread Company Profile
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.
