Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,672 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $12,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $73.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.32 and a 200 day moving average of $76.86. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WH. Barclays upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

