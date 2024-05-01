Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 1,274.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 205,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

XHR stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $253.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 282.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XHR shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

