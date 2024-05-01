YouGov plc (LON:YOU) Insider Alex McIntosh Sells 4,496 Shares of Stock

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) insider Alex McIntosh sold 4,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 890 ($11.18), for a total value of £40,014.40 ($50,263.03).
YouGov Price Performance
LON:YOU opened at GBX 870 ($10.93) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4,350.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79. YouGov plc has a one year low of GBX 650 ($8.16) and a one year high of GBX 1,240 ($15.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,033.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,053.39.
YouGov Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than YouGov
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.