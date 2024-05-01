YouGov plc (LON:YOU) Insider Alex McIntosh Sells 4,496 Shares of Stock

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) insider Alex McIntosh sold 4,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 890 ($11.18), for a total value of £40,014.40 ($50,263.03).

LON:YOU opened at GBX 870 ($10.93) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4,350.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79. YouGov plc has a one year low of GBX 650 ($8.16) and a one year high of GBX 1,240 ($15.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,033.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,053.39.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

