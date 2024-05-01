Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 59,527 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 135.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,527 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of DXC Technology worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 388.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 94,748 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,992,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 9.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 51,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $393,356.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,034.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $28.89.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 19.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

