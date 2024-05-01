Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,413,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $101.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 7.24. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.75.

Insider Activity

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.12 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 9,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $866,779.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,498. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Wayne Mack Struble sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $87,756.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,691.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 9,397 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $866,779.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 804,824 shares of company stock valued at $68,127,415 in the last 90 days. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

