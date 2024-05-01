Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 31,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 100,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after acquiring an additional 29,218 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $101.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.96. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $86.10 and a 12 month high of $116.59.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BG. StockNews.com downgraded Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bunge Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

