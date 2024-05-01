Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESAB. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of ESAB by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESAB by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ESAB by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,484,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ESAB by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESAB opened at $105.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.72 and a 200-day moving average of $89.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ESAB Co. has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $114.77.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $689.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.51 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

ESAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ESAB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total transaction of $741,125.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,918.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total transaction of $741,125.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,918.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $85,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,833 shares of company stock worth $1,074,985 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

