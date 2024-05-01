Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Group 1 Automotive worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.67.

Shares of GPI opened at $294.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.42. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $310.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.80.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.44 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 39.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

