Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 156,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,191,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,196,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.85.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $230.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 248.20% and a net margin of 33.96%. Equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

