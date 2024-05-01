Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 688 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Federal Signal worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Federal Signal by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,615,000 after purchasing an additional 31,807 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Federal Signal by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 338,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,944,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth $1,807,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Federal Signal by 196.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Federal Signal Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $81.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.21. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $88.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.03.
Federal Signal Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.68%.
Federal Signal Profile
Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).
