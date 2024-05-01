Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 505.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of JBHT opened at $162.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $160.07 and a one year high of $219.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.83.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 27.30%.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JBHT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total transaction of $1,382,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,243.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.56, for a total value of $807,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $1,382,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,243.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,454 shares of company stock worth $3,283,219. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.