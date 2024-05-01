Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 269 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Waters alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAT. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,723,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Waters by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 973,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $322,017,000 after buying an additional 550,112 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,017,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $228,388,000 after buying an additional 212,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,369,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.67.

Insider Transactions at Waters

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Price Performance

Waters stock opened at $308.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $334.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.02. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $231.90 and a 52 week high of $363.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.50 million. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.