Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $216.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $159.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.12. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $371,293 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoetis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,334,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,912,000 after purchasing an additional 536,477 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Zoetis by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,074 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,344,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,730,000 after purchasing an additional 297,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,064,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,988,000 after purchasing an additional 57,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,143,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,804,000 after purchasing an additional 196,771 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zoetis

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.