Zuora’s (ZUO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zuora from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Zuora Stock Performance

NYSE ZUO opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.90. Zuora has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.38%. The company had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zuora

In related news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $102,149.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,301.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,864 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $102,149.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,301.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 31,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $266,961.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,883.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 481,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,048. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Zuora in the third quarter worth $88,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Featured Articles

