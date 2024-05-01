Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 135,041 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 729,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,041 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of Nikola worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nikola by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,109,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 96,196 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Nikola by 35.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,588,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,365 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Nikola by 45.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 28,401 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Nikola during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Nikola during the third quarter worth $642,000. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NKLA opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.99. Nikola Co. has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NKLA. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $51,110.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Featured Stories

