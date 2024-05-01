Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,277 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AUB. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,416,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $10,995,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,409,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,555,000 after purchasing an additional 174,667 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 62.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 121,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $2,378,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of AUB stock opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average is $33.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $37.86.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $288.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Atlantic Union Bankshares

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Donald R. Kimble purchased 7,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.13 per share, with a total value of $245,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,355.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.