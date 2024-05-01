Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,361 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,330 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,763 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,881,849 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after buying an additional 718,606 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 281,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 24,315 shares during the period. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 257,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 33,122 shares during the period. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. Enerplus Co. has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Free Report ) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Enerplus had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ERF shares. CIBC lowered their price target on Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities reissued a “tender” rating and set a $18.85 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enerplus in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.69.

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

