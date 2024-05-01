Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 6,347 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 97.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 25.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 31,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $436,589.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 697,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,634,242.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 31,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $436,589.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 697,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,634,242.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,108 shares of company stock valued at $662,605 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 0.75. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $14.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $115.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.46% and a negative net margin of 37.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

