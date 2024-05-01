Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 987 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,247 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Albany International were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Albany International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,335,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,512,000 after buying an additional 45,158 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Albany International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 717,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,925,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 12.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 488,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,127,000 after purchasing an additional 55,021 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 12.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 468,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,395,000 after purchasing an additional 50,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,977,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIN opened at $79.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.20 and a 200 day moving average of $89.71. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $99.41.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $313.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.41 million. Albany International had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIN shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

