Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 859.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $589,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,160.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $26,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,333 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,682.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $589,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,160.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $660,860 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AMPH. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.69 and a 1 year high of $67.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.88.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.03). Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $178.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.