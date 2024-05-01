Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Constitution Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its stake in Biohaven by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Biohaven

In related news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 121,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,325,097. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 121,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,325,097. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 25,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,207.54. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,600,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,690,781.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 196,234 shares of company stock worth $7,999,179 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Price Performance

Biohaven stock opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.18. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $62.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.17.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.40). As a group, analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHVN. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHVN

About Biohaven

(Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.