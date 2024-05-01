Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,094 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBOC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $995,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 563,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after purchasing an additional 33,412 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,119,000 after purchasing an additional 40,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Insider Transactions at International Bancshares

In other news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,312,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,149,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

IBOC stock opened at $55.65 on Wednesday. International Bancshares Co. has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.03. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.94.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 42.45%. The firm had revenue of $211.03 million for the quarter.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

