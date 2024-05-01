Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,832 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 9.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,352,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $322,530,000 after purchasing an additional 366,854 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,294,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,957,000 after buying an additional 305,592 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 89.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 475,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,268,000 after buying an additional 224,755 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 13.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,910,000 after buying an additional 173,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,982,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 0.7 %

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $79.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $86.11.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $769.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.62 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $473,264.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,116.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $473,264.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,116.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $195,242.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,950,741.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COLM. StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.