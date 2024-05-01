Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 2,830 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,114 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Associated Banc by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 100,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Associated Banc by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Associated Banc by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $297,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $52,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,225.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $297,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,710 shares of company stock worth $454,897 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASB opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $22.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.87.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $322.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 6.86%. Associated Banc’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

