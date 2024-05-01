Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,335 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,096,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,316,000 after purchasing an additional 289,643 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,136,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $4,716,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,643,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 124.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 78,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 43,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 587.50 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.51. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $23.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,266.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BXMT shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $46,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,888,465.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $46,435.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,967,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,540 shares of company stock worth $112,642. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

