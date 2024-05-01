Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 359 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 113.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 155.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE PAG opened at $152.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.72 and a 1-year high of $180.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAG shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.20.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $239,605.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $246,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,299.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $239,605.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

