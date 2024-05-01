Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABR. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,954,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,667,000 after purchasing an additional 100,371 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,208,000 after purchasing an additional 145,172 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 592,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 44,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 484,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 98,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.97. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 36.02, a quick ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.41%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.73%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Insider Activity at Arbor Realty Trust

In related news, Director William C. Green bought 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $132,002.37. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,120.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

