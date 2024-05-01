Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $657,000 Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,103,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,504,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681,833 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 37.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 149,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 40,667 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 452.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 330,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 270,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2,201.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,041,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,439 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.77.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $442.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.81. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 152.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Meline acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David W. Meline acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $200,017.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 876,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,601.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,359 shares of company stock worth $218,843 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

