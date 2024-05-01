Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $700,000 Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AKR. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of AKR opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.95, a PEG ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.44. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.23.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $91.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.75 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.91% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 378.97%.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

