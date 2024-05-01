Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $713,000 Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 284,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 73,379 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $686,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Regents of The University of California boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Regents of The University of California now owns 117,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.41. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.37 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.77.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.01. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.91% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. The business had revenue of ($1.92) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Basta sold 2,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $75,778.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

